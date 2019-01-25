CLOSE
FBI Reportedly Contacted Family Of One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims

Timothy Savage, the father of Jocelyn Savage, reportedly has been contacted a handful of times by the agency of the last 18 months.

R Kelly

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

If the reports are true, the FBI has been in contact with the father of one of R. Kelly‘s alleged victims of the so-called sex cult. Timothy Savage, the father of Jocelyn Savage, has reportedly been contacted a handful of times over the past 18 months.

TMZ reports:

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Joycelyn’s dad, Timothy, has been contacted by an FBI special agent regarding the R&B singer at least 5 TIMES in the past year and a half … most recently weeks before Lifetime’s docuseries began airing on January 3.

We’re told Timothy provided the FBI with all the known whereabouts of Kelly and Joycelyn from state to state, starting with where their relationship began, along with text messages or emails.

Our sources say Timothy provided the feds with lots of the same information regarding alleged predatory behavior and physical abuse he gave Lifetime for ‘Surviving.”

The FBI has jurisdiction when an adult brings a minor across state lines for sexual purposes.

It’s unclear if the FBI has launched an official investigation into R. Kelly … but it’s clear the controversy and accusations against him are on the agency’s radar. He’s already under criminal investigation in Georgia.

To be clear, this account has not been confirmed or denied by the FBI.

Adding to the mystery, Jocelyn Savage reportedly told Chicago police recently that Kelly is not holding her against her will, conflicting with her family’s accounts of the matter.

Photo: Getty

FBI Reportedly Contacted Family Of One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

