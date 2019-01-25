CLOSE
Nori's News
Question Of The Night: What’s Your Main Focus For Your Relationships This Year?

#QuestionOfTheNight What’s your main focus for your relationship this year?

Nori Moment: My focus in my relationships, i.e. (romantic, friends and business) is for them to be authentic and sincere. If I can’t be myself then I don’t want the relationship. I want to be a better person to those who have been and are being good to me. As I grow as a person and experience life I want to nurture new and old relationships. What I have learned is no matter how much money or talent you have your attitude and how you treat people will take you places you never thought you would be. Treating people the way you want to be treated in your relationships will take you far in life!

