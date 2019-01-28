The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Teens Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen Car

Leave a comment

Charges have been filed against four teenagers in Illinois who allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen car.

Someone flagged down officers about 9:50 a.m. Thursday to report seeing a group of armed men in a car, ABC7 reports. Witness also reportedly told investigators the men may have been involved in an armed robbery.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, which was reported stolen, the suspects drove off and onto the highway, police said. The car was eventually stopped and four people were arrested.

Antjuan Davis, 19, was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing from police at more than 21 mph over the speed limit and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He was also reportedly charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while having never been issued a license and improper use of registration or title.

Davis also reportedly received “traffic citations for four counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on sidewalks or parkways, disobeying a red light, avoidance of a traffic control device, failure to keep in lane and driving without insurance,” according to ABC7.

The other occupants of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jaquail Brown, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were each reportedly charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The 14-year-old was also charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams.

Davis was ordered held without bail.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Teens Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen Car was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Chicago , crime , Police Chase , stolen car

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close