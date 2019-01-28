CLOSE
R. Kelly Allegedly Slammed Ex-GF Into Wall During Jealous Rage

The incident allegedly went down in 2017 and involved Halle Calhoun, but Kelly's team is saying the moment never happened.

R Kelly performs live in concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Already dogged by a towering number of allegations since the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, the singer is contending with another claim of violence and abuse. In 2017, sources say Kelly slammed his ex-girlfriend Halle Calhoun into a backstage wall in a jealous rage but Kelly’s camp says the incident never happened.

TMZ reports:

The sources connected to Halle say the attack went down sometime in 2017. Halle — a Georgia woman who was 19 or 20 and living with the singer at the time — was attending one of his concerts, and when he came backstage afterward, we’re told he accused her of looking at another man.

We’re told Halle took the first shot, shoving R. Kelly … who retaliated by grabbing her by her clothes “around her neck” and tossing her like a rag doll into a wall. The alleged incident went down in front of multiple witnesses — including Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, we’re told.

Halle was most upset R. Kelly had broken her necklace, a beloved cross that belonged to a family member. Our sources say there were at least 2 other violent incidents, including one where R. Kelly allegedly slapped Halle — again, because he thought she had looked at a group of men as they entered a hotel.

The source adds that Calhoun has long since moved on and is now dating rapper Rocko.

R. Kelly Allegedly Slammed Ex-GF Into Wall During Jealous Rage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

