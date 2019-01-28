A 14-year-old Houston girl is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting overnight.

The girl was reportedly inside the home asleep in her bed when she was shot in the leg.

KHOU 11 reports, investigators say they don’t have a motive in the shooting yet.

A gray vehicle reportedly pulled up in front of a house on around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and two males started shooting at a car and the front of the home. The men reportedly had 9mm and 40-caliber guns.

A mother and her three children were inside the home. Her 14-year-old daughter was struck in the leg while she was asleep in bed.

No one else was hit.

“They’re nice people. I mean, I see them every day. My child goes to school with them, they board the bus with them every day, nice people. So just, the random shooting of it man, it’s unacceptable man,” neighbor Nate Flores told the station.

If you have any information contact Houston Police.

Teenage Girl Asleep In Bed Wounded During Drive-By Shooting was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com