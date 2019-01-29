CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

#MagicMonday Highlight – Food System Pilot Project

Leave a comment

For #MagicMonday we are highlighting the Food System Pilot Project with Future Baltimore. They are helping to educate West Baltimore residents on the agricultural process right in the community. On 14 vacant lots they have constructed a community garden will teach community members how to grow their own food. Residents will have access to fresh fruits and vegetables plus 75 households will be selected to have healthy options from the garden delivered to them. The program specifically addresses the needs of three of west Baltimore’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in ZIP code 21223. To find out how you can particiapte and learn more about this project contact Timothy Douglas 443-280-4260 or email Timothy_Douglass@bshsi.org

View this post on Instagram

🌿Vegan cauliflower crust pizza is one of my all time favs 🤗💚 Especially if it comes along with creamy hummus, fresh avocado, peas and mint! What a delicious combination 👅💦 A vegan cauliflower pizza crust is super easy to make 👩🏼‍🍳 ✨Just mix 35 grams (2.5 tbsp) of ground flax seeds with 5 tbsp of water and let it soak for five minutes. ✨Meanwhile preheat the oven to 180 degrees (356 F). ✨Mix 500 g shredded cauliflower (about 18 oz) with the soaked ground flex seeds, 80 grams (7/8 cup) of chickpea flour, 50 grams (2/3 cup) of breadcrumbs (add some more if necessary) and season it with salt, pepper and cumin to your liking. ✨On a baking sheet shape the dough with your fingers to one big or three mini pizza crusts and bake it for 20-24 minutes in the oven. ✨Top with your favorite spreads and veggies and enjoy! 🙋🏼‍♀️💕 It also works as awesome sandwich bread and of course you can do it the classic style with tomato sauce, veggies and grated vegan cheese (just put it than another 8 minutes or so in the oven) 🍕 👌🏻 . Ich liebe ja Blumenkohl-Pizza in allen Variationen. Diese Mini-Blumenkohl-Pizzen sind mit Hummus, Erbsen, Avocado und Minze belegt – super Soulfood und dazu noch sooo schön anzusehen.😁🙌🏻 Rezept auf deutsch findet Ihr auf meinem Blog www.veggi.es, Ihr Lieben ☀️ Macht es Euch schön, xoxoxo Eure Lea . . . #veganfood #veganblogger #whatveganseat #cauliflowerpizza #veganshare #onthetable #lifeandthyme #veganvulture #veganrecipes #healthyinspiration #bestofvegan #plantbasedfood #fitnessfood #thrivemag

A post shared by Lea Green | VEGGIES Foodblog (@leafromveggies) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close