MagicMonday Highlight – Food System Pilot Project

For #MagicMonday we are highlighting the Food System Pilot Project with Future Baltimore. They are helping to educate West Baltimore residents on the agricultural process right in the community. On 14 vacant lots they have constructed a community garden will teach community members how to grow their own food. Residents will have access to fresh fruits and vegetables plus 75 households will be selected to have healthy options from the garden delivered to them. The program specifically addresses the needs of three of west Baltimore’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in ZIP code 21223. To find out how you can particiapte and learn more about this project contact Timothy Douglas 443-280-4260 or email Timothy_Douglass@bshsi.org
🌿Vegan cauliflower crust pizza is one of my all time favs 🤗💚 Especially if it comes along with creamy hummus, fresh avocado, peas and mint! What a delicious combination 👅💦 A vegan cauliflower pizza crust is super easy to make 👩🏼🍳 ✨Just mix 35 grams (2.5 tbsp) of ground flax seeds with 5 tbsp of water and let it soak for five minutes. ✨Meanwhile preheat the oven to 180 degrees (356 F). ✨Mix 500 g shredded cauliflower (about 18 oz) with the soaked ground flex seeds, 80 grams (7/8 cup) of chickpea flour, 50 grams (2/3 cup) of breadcrumbs (add some more if necessary) and season it with salt, pepper and cumin to your liking. ✨On a baking sheet shape the dough with your fingers to one big or three mini pizza crusts and bake it for 20-24 minutes in the oven. ✨Top with your favorite spreads and veggies and enjoy! 🙋🏼♀️💕 It also works as awesome sandwich bread and of course you can do it the classic style with tomato sauce, veggies and grated vegan cheese (just put it than another 8 minutes or so in the oven) 🍕 👌🏻 . Ich liebe ja Blumenkohl-Pizza in allen Variationen. Diese Mini-Blumenkohl-Pizzen sind mit Hummus, Erbsen, Avocado und Minze belegt – super Soulfood und dazu noch sooo schön anzusehen.😁🙌🏻 Rezept auf deutsch findet Ihr auf meinem Blog www.veggi.es, Ihr Lieben ☀️ Macht es Euch schön, xoxoxo Eure Lea . . . #veganfood #veganblogger #whatveganseat #cauliflowerpizza #veganshare #onthetable #lifeandthyme #veganvulture #veganrecipes #healthyinspiration #bestofvegan #plantbasedfood #fitnessfood #thrivemag