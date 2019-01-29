MagicMonday Highlight – Food System Pilot Project

View this post on Instagram

🌿Vegan cauliflower crust pizza is one of my all time favs 🤗💚 Especially if it comes along with creamy hummus, fresh avocado, peas and mint! What a delicious combination 👅💦 A vegan cauliflower pizza crust is super easy to make 👩🏼‍🍳 ✨Just mix 35 grams (2.5 tbsp) of ground flax seeds with 5 tbsp of water and let it soak for five minutes. ✨Meanwhile preheat the oven to 180 degrees (356 F). ✨Mix 500 g shredded cauliflower (about 18 oz) with the soaked ground flex seeds, 80 grams (7/8 cup) of chickpea flour, 50 grams (2/3 cup) of breadcrumbs (add some more if necessary) and season it with salt, pepper and cumin to your liking. ✨On a baking sheet shape the dough with your fingers to one big or three mini pizza crusts and bake it for 20-24 minutes in the oven. ✨Top with your favorite spreads and veggies and enjoy! 🙋🏼‍♀️💕 It also works as awesome sandwich bread and of course you can do it the classic style with tomato sauce, veggies and grated vegan cheese (just put it than another 8 minutes or so in the oven) 🍕 👌🏻 . Ich liebe ja Blumenkohl-Pizza in allen Variationen. Diese Mini-Blumenkohl-Pizzen sind mit Hummus, Erbsen, Avocado und Minze belegt – super Soulfood und dazu noch sooo schön anzusehen.😁🙌🏻 Rezept auf deutsch findet Ihr auf meinem Blog www.veggi.es, Ihr Lieben ☀️ Macht es Euch schön, xoxoxo Eure Lea . . . #veganfood #veganblogger #whatveganseat #cauliflowerpizza #veganshare #onthetable #lifeandthyme #veganvulture #veganrecipes #healthyinspiration #bestofvegan #plantbasedfood #fitnessfood #thrivemag