Former NFL Star Clinton Portis Says He Took Shots of Hennessy Before Games For Pain

Former NFL star Clinton Portis confirmed (actually, reiterated) that he used to take shots of Hennessy before game for pain management. Hey, a good cognac must be less addictive than opioids, right?

The running back made the reveal on FS1’s Fair Game with Kristine Leahy on Monday (Jan. 28).

“If you’re going out to have a good time, you pre-game” said Portis likening the ritual to getting ready to go out and party.

He added, “It was a turn-up … for me, it wasn’t like I was getting drunk. We took one shot. I wasn’t going drugs. I’m already in pain. I don’t know a football player that wasn’t in pain during the season, especially playing running back.”

Portis also said he took the Henny to avoid taking a pain killer like Toradol that he says in hindsight was hazardous to your health.

We’d take the Henny, too.

.@KristineLeahy: Is it true that in Washington, you would take a sip of Hennessy before the games? @TheRealC_Portis: Yeah that's true… It was a turn-up. pic.twitter.com/J7h4OPTiyW — Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) January 28, 2019

