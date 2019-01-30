CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tyrese Says Ex-Wife Left Daughter With Friend To Go Party In Trinidad

The singer and actor says that his daughter, Shayla, was left with a friend.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Tyrese Gibson is on the legal offensive after he filed court documents citing that his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, left their daughter in the care of a friend to go on vacation. He is demanding answers from his ex in court after a judge granted his request.

TMZ reports:

In a new court filing, obtained by TMZ, Tyrese claims his ex, Norma Gibson, left the country for a few days in early January while their daughter, Shayla, was supposed to be in her custody. Tyrese says Norma pawned the kid off to a classmate for a one-night sleepover, while she jetted off to Trinidad.

Presumably, that means Norma left Shayla with a friend on her final day of custody … because Tyrese says Shayla was back under his care the following day.

He says he learned about the sleepover after the fact — without a heads-up from Norma — and claims that by doing what she did, Norma violated a court order from 2014 that gives him the right of first refusal in this type of situation.

Translation … if you’re leaving town without our kid, you have to let me know first. A judge already said so.

The outlet added that Tyrese is also asking the judge to look at some of Ms. Gibson’s social media posts from 2017 which the Tyrese cites as a violation of another court order.

Photo: Getty

Tyrese Says Ex-Wife Left Daughter With Friend To Go Party In Trinidad was originally published on hiphopwired.com

celebrity custody battles , Trinidad , tyrese

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close