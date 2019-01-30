Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Tyrese Gibson is on the legal offensive after he filed court documents citing that his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, left their daughter in the care of a friend to go on vacation. He is demanding answers from his ex in court after a judge granted his request.

TMZ reports:

In a new court filing, obtained by TMZ, Tyrese claims his ex, Norma Gibson, left the country for a few days in early January while their daughter, Shayla, was supposed to be in her custody. Tyrese says Norma pawned the kid off to a classmate for a one-night sleepover, while she jetted off to Trinidad.

Presumably, that means Norma left Shayla with a friend on her final day of custody … because Tyrese says Shayla was back under his care the following day.

He says he learned about the sleepover after the fact — without a heads-up from Norma — and claims that by doing what she did, Norma violated a court order from 2014 that gives him the right of first refusal in this type of situation.

Translation … if you’re leaving town without our kid, you have to let me know first. A judge already said so.

The outlet added that Tyrese is also asking the judge to look at some of Ms. Gibson’s social media posts from 2017 which the Tyrese cites as a violation of another court order.

Tyrese Says Ex-Wife Left Daughter With Friend To Go Party In Trinidad was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 9 hours ago

