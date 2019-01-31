Finish The Sentence: You Know The Relationship Wrong, When? 

#FinishTheSentence You know the relationship wrong, when?

Nori Moment: There are so many ways that you can look at WRONG! You know when something is not right, normally there is something that disturbs you about the person. It may be a feeling in the pit of your stomach, it may be the vibes changing, you have to pay attention. You know the relationship wrong when you not comfortable in your spirit, you know the relationship wrong when your inner peace is not settled. YOU KNOW! All you have to do is fill in the blank ____________!

Also On Magic 95.9: