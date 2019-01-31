TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

8-Year-Old Aspiring Actress Gains Thousands Of Fans Online

Leave a comment

Ani’yah Cotton is an 8-year-old aspiring actress and she already has her own show and tons of fans.

“When I grow up, I want to be the biggest talk show host in history,” she told ABC13.

At only 6-years-old she started the “Ani’yah Cotton Show.” Now, she has nearly 10,000 YouTube views and 1,300 Instagram followers.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“It’s going to be harder for me when I’m older, but right now they know I am a kid so they don’t want to give me too much all at one time,” she told the station. “I just want to get so many likes because you know you can get paid like that.”

Ani’yah has met and interviewed a number of people, like performers who show off their unique skills. She also uses her platform to draw attention to families struggling with addiction and poverty.

She does all of this and is a full time elementary school student. So, at 8-years-old she balances work and school…impressive.

“We get some water, juice, doughnuts, anything like that to make us feel hype,” she laughed. “I had some doughnuts, so now I feel hype!”

Check out her YouTube channel here.

51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

39 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading 51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we’ve seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

8-Year-Old Aspiring Actress Gains Thousands Of Fans Online was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Ani'yah Cotton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close