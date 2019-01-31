KITH To Drop An Air Jordan VI “Infrared” Capsule Collection On Friday

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

We’re still a few weeks away from highly anticipated release of the “Infrared” Air Jordan VI’s (with the Nike logo on the heel), but one of New York City’s most well-renowned apparel shops is blessing heads with a chance to cop a pair hella early. If they don’t mind waiting in line during a polar vortex currently engulfing the Big Apple.

On Friday (February 1) KITH’s flagship store in Manhattan is dropping an early release for the classic Air Jordan silhouette and is accompanying it with a capsule collection to match the footwear.

Releasing with the Jordan VI is a capsule collection of apparel that fuses retro styling with modern technology. Styles include a retro nylon windbreaker and basketball short, fleece hoodies, and a waterproof Gore-Tex rain jacket.

Kith will launch the Air Jordan VI Infrared and accompanying collection with a worldwide exclusive launch date of this Friday, February 1st, at our Kith Manhattan flagship store, alongside a special installation.

Sounds like quite the collection is you ask us. No word on whether it’s gonna be a raffle or if things are going to be sold on a first come first serve basis but best believe it’s gonna be a mob of hypebeasts outside of KITH when they open their doors tomorrow morning.

Check out some pics of the pieces to be on sale and let us know if you’ll be braving this cold to get your hands on a hot pair of Jordans.

Photos: KITH

