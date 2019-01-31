CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

KITH To Drop An Air Jordan VI “Infrared” Capsule Collection On Friday

KITH's about to get the drop on every other sneaker shop in the game...

Leave a comment
Air Jordan VI Infrared

Source: Justin Bridges / KITH

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

We’re still a few weeks away from highly anticipated release of the “Infrared” Air Jordan VI’s (with the Nike logo on the heel), but one of New York City’s most well-renowned apparel shops is blessing heads with a chance to cop a pair hella early. If they don’t mind waiting in line during a polar vortex currently engulfing the Big Apple.

On Friday (February 1) KITH’s flagship store in Manhattan is dropping an early release for the classic Air Jordan silhouette and is accompanying it with a capsule collection to match the footwear.

Releasing with the Jordan VI is a capsule collection of apparel that fuses retro styling with modern technology. Styles include a retro nylon windbreaker and basketball short, fleece hoodies, and a waterproof Gore-Tex rain jacket. 

Kith will launch the Air Jordan VI Infrared and accompanying collection with a worldwide exclusive launch date of this Friday, February 1st, at our Kith Manhattan flagship store, alongside a special installation. 

Sounds like quite the collection is you ask us. No word on whether it’s gonna be a raffle or if things are going to be sold on a first come first serve basis but best believe it’s gonna be a mob of hypebeasts outside of KITH when they open their doors tomorrow morning.

Check out some pics of the pieces to be on sale and let us know if you’ll be braving this cold to get your hands on a hot pair of Jordans.

Air Jordan VI Infrared

Source: Justin Bridges / KITH

Air Jordan VI Infrared

Source: Justin Bridges / KITH

Air Jordan VI Infrared

Source: Justin Bridges / KITH

Air Jordan VI Infrared

Source: Justin Bridges / KITH

Photos: KITH

KITH To Drop An Air Jordan VI “Infrared” Capsule Collection On Friday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

air jordan , KITH

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close