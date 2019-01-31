CLOSE
Black History Month
23 ‘Must Read’ Book By African-American Writers

Everyday we should find way to honor African Americans.

However, like most people, Black History Month sis the beginning of that, as we start with 28 days to honor African Americans and the contributions they make to culture, including through literature.

Over the years and even more so today, books provide a space for black authors to tell their stories authentically, honestly and in variety of genres like fiction, poetry, historical texts and memoirs.

Below are list of books by African-American authors that we feel you should add to your reading list today!!

  • “I Am a Black Woman” (1970) by Mari Evans
  • “The Essential Etheridge Knight” by Etheridge Knight
  • “The Big Smoke” by Adrian Matejka
  • “Mixology” by Adrian Matejka
  • “Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice” by Phillip M Hoose
  • “The Dream Keeper and Other Poems” by Langston Hughes
  • “Through My Eyes” by Bridges, Ruby
  • “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
  • “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur
  • “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama
  • “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers
  • “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe
  • “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston
  • “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley
  • “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
  • “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane
  • “Kindred” by Octavia Butler
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk”  by James Baldwin
  • “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander
  • “The Hate U Give”  by Angie Thomas
  • “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds
  • “Piecing Me Together” by Renée Watson
  • “The Stars Beneath Our Feet” by David Barclay Moore

