Bill Cosby Allegedly Playing The Role Of Dr. Cliff Huxtable In Jail

Source: WENN.com / WENN

For over two months, Bill Cosby has been in jail. According to BET, while there he’s been allegedly treating inmates as if he was Dr. Cliff Huxtable from “The Cosby Show.

Sources say, “[He] believes he learned a lot about how to cure people and speak to patients after playing Dr. Huxtable for nearly eight years on The Cosby Show.”

Cosby throughout the day allegedly spends time coaching healthy inmates and helping them with meditation as well as dieting and helping ones that are sick. The actor also calls the medical officials at Pennsylvania’s SCI Phoenix state prison “overeducated, unintelligent children with a clipboard.”

One source even mentioned Cosby has gone as far as accepting appointments. When he allegedly meets with these inmates and believes they’re incurable he makes them go to the infirmary with a ‘preliminary diagnosis.’

We aren’t sure what’s going on, but we will keep you updated on this story.

Bill Cosby Allegedly Playing The Role Of Dr. Cliff Huxtable In Jail was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

