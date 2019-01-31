CLOSE
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in 2008.

A white Detroit police officer is under internal investigation after a Snapchat video got leaked of him forcing a young Black woman to walk in the freezing cold with the captions, “what Black Girl Magic Looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month.”

According to WXYZ Detroit News, on Tuesday night Corporal Gary Steele pulled over Ariel Moore, 24, for having expired plates. He then instructed her to get out of her car and walk in the subzero temps. As she walked the one block to her home, he recorded it and in the video, you can hear him telling Moore, “Bye Felicia.”

“What they put on there, that’s racist,” Monique Mobley, Moore’s mother, told the news station. “They demeaned my child for no reason.”

Ariel added, “I’ve never had this happen to me in my life. I’m kind of shocked—I don’t really know how to feel right now. I’m still trying to take it in.”

The Daily Beast reported that Steele, an 18-year veteran of the force, has been “placed on administrative leave and demoted from his rank.”

In a press conference on Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig stressed that he is incredibly angry about Steele’s actions.

“I am angry,” he said, adding,”I’m angry because this was a racially insensitive post.”

What makes this matter even worse is that Steele has a history of domestic violence,  firing his gun at an ex-girlfriend and was even arrested back in 2008. Yet, he still held on to his shield.

“He has a troubling history,” Craig added. “His departmental history predates my appointment. It would have been a different outcome if I had been chief.”

Craig also apologized to Ariel’s mother and waived all the fees for towing her car and returned her vehicle.

As the Detroit Metro Times pointed out, this isn’t the first time a Detroit police officer has come under fire for a racist social media post.

Last September, a white rookie officer was fired after posting a selfie in his uniform with the caption: “Another night to Rangel (sic) up these zoo animals.”

Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It 'Black Girl Magic' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

