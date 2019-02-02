Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In 2019? [Listen]

Fall 2019 Maybe For Joshua Vs. Wilder?

National
| 02.02.19
Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight Champion had a lot to discuss at with the press including the much-anticipated rematch with Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. The biggest Heavyweight title fight in nearly 20 years, Wilder/Fury ended in a controversial split draw with the scorecard at 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and a 113–113 draw. The fight reportedly sold approximately 325,000 pay-per-view buys on Showtime in the United States, grossing around $24 million, making it the most lucrative heavyweight fight in the country since 2003 and you can expect more the second time around.

Wilder spoke on the second fight and what we can expect and he also talked about an even more anticipated fight with British Heavyweight Anthony Joshua. Joshua holds three of the four major championships and while he says he would like to fight Wilder for the Undisputed Championship, Wilder believes he is dodging him and his opponent selection is suspect.

Wilder says “They (Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn) are trying to fight guys that don’t bring a lot of risk to them.” Wilder feels he brings the risk and wants a 50/50 split of the fight purse. Joshua will reportedly fight his first bout in the United States at Madison Square Garden in New York versus Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller.

If both Champions win their bouts would they finally fight this fall?

Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In 2019? [Listen] was originally published on woldcnews.com

Anthony Johsua , Deontay Wilder

