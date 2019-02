Water Cooler Buzz: Do Battered Women Get More Sympathy Than Battered Men?

According to attorney Joe S. Habachy, Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend Leslie Holden beat Bow Wow with a lamp, bit him and spit on him. The Internet has been dragging Bow Wow for being beat up by a woman.

IS THERE MORE SYMPATHY FOR BATTERED WOMEN THAN BATTERED MEN? WHY OR WHY NOT?

