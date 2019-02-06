CLOSE
NFL Bust Vince Young Arrested for Drunk Driving, Again

There is no excuse for driving under the influence.

2018 NFL Draft, Day 2

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Remember when Vince Young was supposed to be a guaranteed future NFL superstar? Well, that didn’t happen and he just got popped for drunk driving, again

The Cheesecake Factory loving Young was arrested on Monday morning (February 4) in Texas.

Reports TMZ:

According to police records, the 35-year-old ex-NFL quarterback was busted in Fort Bend County.  

One source familiar with the case tells us Young was pulled over around 4 AM. Records show he was booked into Fort Bend County Jail but posted bond and was released. 

We’ve reached out to Young’s camp for comment — so far, no word back. 

It’s not the first time Young has been busted for drunk driving — back in 2016, the former University of Texas star was arrested for DUI after cops say he was driving dangerously in Austin. 

Young pled no contest in his 2016 case and was sentenced to 18 months probation. He later apologized to his fans and said he “understood the seriousness of the situation.”

Young was drafted third overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2006 after starring at Texas. His career started strong, winning Rookie of the Year and being selected to a pair of Pro Bowls.

But soon he fizzled, even getting cut by the Cleveland Browns and going bankrupt.

Photo: Getty

