Alabama Attorney General Releases Video, Rules Police Shooting Of Emantic Bradford Jr. Was Justified

(AP Photo)

The Alabama police officer who shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Bradford Jr. on Thanksgiving night at a mall will not face charges.

According to NBC News, State Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that he concluded after his investigation that the officer did not break the law and will not be charged in the death of Bradford Jr.

Bradford was shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover as the officer, who has not been identified was responding to gunfire at the mall.

The attorney general’s report reportedly says the officer believed Bradford had fired the earlier shots and was justified in shooting him. The officer saw Bradford running toward the shooting scene with a gun and believed he was trying to kill the shooting victim, according to the report.

NBC reports, the officer “reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot E. J. Bradford on the night of Nov. 22, 2018,” the report states. Accordingly, Alabama law declares his action “justified and not criminal.”

On Tuesday evening, protesters reportedly burned two American flags outside Hoover City Hall. They also spray painted the words “BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER,” on the flags.

Demonstrator Carlos Chaverst Jr. told onlookers, “His life burned. And now this American flag is going to burn to represent what it’s like to be Black in America.”

Alabama Attorney General Releases Video, Rules Police Shooting Of Emantic Bradford Jr. Was Justified was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Alabama

