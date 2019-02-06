FU DL Hughley: Do You Hate Women?

A DL Hughley show listener is seriously wondering if DL stands for “down low.” According to the listmer DL seems to have something against women. He’s always making fun of the women around him. He teases Jasmine about her teeth, constantly makes gay jokes toward Kia and he even calls one of the women in the studio “big drawls.”

Posted 3 hours ago

