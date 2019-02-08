Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Actor and five time Oscar nominee Albert Finney has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, Finney died after a short, undisclosed illness. His family said he passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side.

Finney, who started his career on stage doing Shakespeare, is best remembered for his role as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks in the 1982 classic, “Annie” along with but over the years he received five Oscar nominations for his roles in Erin Brockovich, Murder on the Orient Express, Tom Jones, The Dresser and Under the Volcano but never won.

Finney was married four times and he had one child, a son named Simon.

SOURCE: TMZ

British Actor Albert Finney of 'Annie,' 'Skyfall' Dead At 82

Lauren Beasley Posted 5 hours ago

