Black History Month 2019: Jay-Z

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the mogul Jay-Z.

Jay Z In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Birth Date: December 4, 1969

Hometown: New York City, New York

Fun Facts: 

  • Jay-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter
  • Jay-Z is an entrepreneur, producer, and artist that co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 with Damon Dash and Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke
  • Jay-Z is married to R&B singer Beyonce and has 3 children
  • Jay-Z is also known for his business endeavors with Tidal, Rocawear clothing, D’USSÉ cognac, REEBOK, the 40/40 Club, the Brooklyn Nets, Roc Nation, Roc Nation Sports, Cohiba cigars, and  Armand de Brignac champagne
  • Jay-Z helped to bring about more awareness regarding the criminal justice system by producing a documentary on Kalief Browder, who was wrongly imprisoned for 3 years on Riker’s Island in New York

We thank you for your contributions Jay-Z.

Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles

Jay Z

