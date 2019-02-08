Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jay-Z and Rihanna were spotted allegedly having a business lunch. Naturally, rumors of a collaboration between the two stars is the next logical step in the wild speculation game.

According to Page Six, Jigga and Rihanna were seen at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air in LA on Wednesday (Feb. 6). Per the outlet’s “source” they were having a business lunch and were overheard discussing “music and what they can do together.”

Was this snitch…ahem…”source” really that close? The pair was reportedly surrounded by security.

Nevertheless, tt was Jay-Z who signed Rihanna to Def Jam during his tenure as the label’s President after his “retirement.”

Thankfully, said retirement didn’t stick.

—

Photo: Getty

Jay-Z and Rihanna Spotted Having Business Lunch, Collab Rumors on Deck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: