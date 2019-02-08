CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jay-Z and Rihanna Spotted Having Business Lunch, Collab Rumors on Deck

When musical power brokers eat together, there's gotta be a new venture in the works, right?

Leave a comment
2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jay-Z and Rihanna were spotted allegedly having a business lunch. Naturally, rumors of a collaboration between the two stars is the next logical step in the wild speculation game. 

According to Page Six, Jigga and Rihanna were seen at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air in LA on Wednesday (Feb. 6). Per the outlet’s “source” they were having a business lunch and were overheard discussing “music and what they can do together.”

Was this snitch…ahem…”source” really that close? The pair was reportedly surrounded by security.

Nevertheless, tt was Jay-Z who signed Rihanna to Def Jam during his tenure as the label’s President after his “retirement.”

Thankfully, said retirement didn’t stick.

Photo: Getty

Jay-Z and Rihanna Spotted Having Business Lunch, Collab Rumors on Deck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay Z , Rhianna

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close