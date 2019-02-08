Congrats To Our Boo’d Up Valentine’s Contest Winner!



Congrats to Mahala Thomas and her boo…fiancee Malik! She is the grand prize winner of the Magic 95.9 “Boo’d Up Valentine’s Contest!” Mahala and her boo are about to enjoy an amazing Valentine’s weekend night on the town next Friday including car service from Borden Transportation, dinner for two at Ruth Chris, and tickets to see Erykah Badu and Tank at Royal Farms Arena! All courtesy of Attorney Big Al! Thanks so much to everyone that entered. Hope you and your boo have the best Valentine’s Day ever!

Also On Magic 95.9: