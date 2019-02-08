Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Research has found that teenagers who are prescribed aerobic exercise after suffering a concussion heal faster. Things like running on the treadmill or riding a stationary bike help teens recover up to four days faster than those just stretching. This discovery is a direct contradiction of how most doctors treat concussions.
Source: JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association
Jazzy Report: Aerobic Exercise Helps Heal Concussions Faster was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com