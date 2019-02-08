Jazzy Report: Aerobic Exercise Helps Heal Concussions Faster

02.08.19
Research has found that teenagers who are prescribed aerobic exercise after suffering a concussion heal faster. Things like running on the treadmill or riding a stationary bike help teens recover up to four days faster than those just stretching. This discovery is a direct contradiction of how most doctors treat concussions.

Source: JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association

Jazzy Report: Aerobic Exercise Helps Heal Concussions Faster was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

