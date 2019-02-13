CLOSE
Question Of The Night: How Do You Like To Be Pursued?

#QuestionOfTheNight How do you like to be pursued?

#NoriMoment: I like to receive ‘good morning’ texts, this lets me know that I am being thought of in the morning. I like for a man to put some thought into dating me. A well planned date goes a long way with me. When the pursuit is from someone that I really like it is easy for me to fall head over heels quick. I do not recommend falling to quick but the dating process is fun. I like having butterflies in my stomach and a man really letting me know he is interested verbally and with actions is the best in my opinion.

