CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kim K Is Being Sued For A Whopping $100 Million Over Her ‘Kimoji’ App

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Hakkasan Las Vegas Celebrates Third Anniversary With Kim Kardashian West

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

via Bossip:

When Kim Kardashian first launched her Kimjoi app in 2015, it was reported that the reality star was making $1 million a minute–but she might lose some of that dough in a new lawsuit involving the popular app.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A developer is now suing Kimmy Cakes over her popular Kimoji app. David Liebensohn is claiming that he helped Kim initially build the application, but was then cut out of the profits. He is suing the soon-to-be mom of four for $100 million, citing breach of contact and fraud.

SEE ALSO: The Game Gets Super X-Rated About His Sex Life With Kim Kardashian In New Snippet [AUDIO]

According to reports from TMZ, Liebensohn was behind an app called CensorOut, which helped to bring his team to the Kardashian’s attention. The developer claims that Kim agreed to cut their company in for a hefty 60 percent of Kimoji back in 2014. He then goes on to say that he was left off of the trademark paperwork for the sake of expedience, but it was supposedly understood that the product was a joint venture.

Liebensohn goes on to claim that Kim backed out of their deal in August of 2014, supposedly because one of Liebensohn’s partners shared her personal information. He also adds that Kim supposedly attempted to get him to back away from this lawsuit via a team of lawyers, but he’s still doing everything in his power to get that nine-figure settlement.

Kim has kept the Kimoji money coming in strong with different ventures, including her incredibly popular Kimoji Hearts fragrance line, which alone netted the star $10 million.

Check out photos of Kim Kardashian below!

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
9 photos

Kim K Is Being Sued For A Whopping $100 Million Over Her ‘Kimoji’ App was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kim Kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close