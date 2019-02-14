Watch: Regina King Almost Gets Trampled While Sitting Courtside At NBA Game

Anytime you sit court-side at an NBA game there is a chance that you can have some type of interaction with the players, including collisions. Oscar nominee Regina King learned that first hand Wednesday night when she attended the Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

King was enjoying the game during the 3rd quarter, when 76ers star Joel Embiid chased down a pass and leaped straight over King’s head. He narrowly missed her, but did land on the statistician behind her, who was reportedly unharmed. See the video below:

Imagine the last thing you ever see is Joel Embiid running full speed at you 😵 pic.twitter.com/Aqri0RvQ1A — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2019

Afterwards, King tweeted out her gratitude to Embiid for not crushing her, see her tweet below:

Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted 🙏🏾 https://t.co/LLTtzECuV4 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) February 14, 2019

See photos of Regina King below.

