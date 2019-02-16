Baltimore County Judge Overturns Korryn Gaines $38 Million Settlement

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The county giveth and the county taketh away.

Judge Mickey J. Norman of Baltimore County has decided to overturn the decision of a jury that awarded more than $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.

Gaines, a 23-year-old Randallstown woman who was shot and killed by county police in 2016. J. Wyndal Gordon, an attorney for Gaines’ family, told the Baltimore Sun they plan to appeal.

“It’s devastating to a certain extent, but they’re a very faithful family,” he said. “It’s not over.”

Judge Norman presided over the civil case in Baltimore County Circuit Court last year. His new decision comes almost exactly a year after jurors found that the first shot fired by Officer Royce Ruby at Gaines, killing her and injuring her then-5-year-old son, Kodi, was not reasonable and therefore violated their civil rights under state and federal statutes.

This is a developing story.

Source: Baltimore Sun

