Dave Chappelle Personally Delivers Show Tickets To Couple Hit With Scam

Let this be a lesson, folks. Always buy your show tickets from the venue or other reliable sources.

Jon Stewart & Dave Chappelle in Dublin

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Dave Chappelle and his stand-up appearances are without a doubt a hot ticket no matter where he’s performing, and a Charlotte couple tried to score big for Chappelle’s Valentine’s Day show. After getting scammed out of $500 on Craigslist, Chappelle personally delivered the tickets to the victims and even kicked it with them a bit.

Local outlet WBTV reports:

On Thursday night, Dave Chappelle hand-delivered tickets to his Valentine’s Day comedy show to a Charlotte couple who were scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to purchase the tickets on Craigslist.

Not only did Chappelle hand-deliver the tickets, he sat down to chat with the couple and took time to take pictures with several people in the hotel restaurant.

On Wednesday, WBTV reported that a south Charlotte wife and mother claimed she paid a seller on Craigslist hundreds of dollars for tickets to see comedian Dave Chappelle at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, but never received the tickets.

Deidra Dickens thought she scored the deal of a lifetime on Craiglist to surprise her husband, Eddie, who is a huge fan of the comedian. However, the whole thing was a sham but Chappelle managed to save the day.

In video captured by the news outlet, Chappelle had dinner with the couple and posed for flicks for fans in a big-time show of class and grace. Way to go, Dave Chappelle.

Happy Valentine’s Day indeed.

Photo: WENN

Dave Chappelle Personally Delivers Show Tickets To Couple Hit With Scam was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dave chappelle

