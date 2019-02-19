CLOSE
Nori's News
#MagicMonday Highlight: @TreeHouseProjectInc

#NoriAtNight for #MagicMonday Nori speaks with Imani and Dashay of @treehouseprojectinc a absolutely FREE mentoring program for middle and high school youth. This program is designed for youth by youth who know the challenges that they face as maturing young people.

Tree House Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides mentoring to youth 6th -12th

grade. Our mission is to connect at-risk youth to vital resources needed for a fundamental

transition into adulthood. We do this by assisting participants to strategically plan and achieve

individual goals.

We reach young people by providing monthly engagement activities to registered members,

hosting workshops for various youth groups and providing volunteer opportunities. Our focus

areas include Work Force Preparedness &amp; Entrepreneurship, Domestic Violence &amp; Healthy

Relationship Awareness, Goal Planning, Life Skills, Sex Education and Behavioral Health.

For more information on how you can book a workshop, join the program or build

a community partnership follow us on social media or contact our facilitators.

 

Join the youth program group session:

638 N. Gilmor Street Baltimore, MD 21217

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Leadership Meeting: 1:00 PM

Shaleece 443-600-3986

