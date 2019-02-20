CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Police: Jussie Smollett Is Now a Suspect, Charges Pending

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Chicago Police have now named Jussie Smollett as a suspect in his own alleged attack. He could be facing charges related to filing a false police report. Right now, detectives are presenting evidence before a grand jury.

This comes after surveillance video showed the brothers who allegedly helped Smollett stage the attack buying items TMZ said were used during the incident. Press play below and watch as Ola and Abel Osundairo check out at the counter, piling up the items, which include ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.

Related: Did Jussie Smollett Stage His Own Attack?

Related: Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Screen Time Reduced In Wake Of Attack Investigation

At one point Abel pulls his hoodie over his head, attempting to hide his face, but he’d already been seen clearly on the video. According to CBS Chicago, the brothers bought these items the day before the “attack” on Smollett.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett has kept quiet. This, while his future on ‘Empire’ may be hanging in the balance.

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

Continue reading 21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

He's a vibe we can't find anywhere else.

Police: Jussie Smollett Is Now a Suspect, Charges Pending was originally published on 92q.com

Jussie Smollett

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…

Kamala Harris climbs in the polls.
02.19.19
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close