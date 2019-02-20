Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019

Chicago Police have now named Jussie Smollett as a suspect in his own alleged attack. He could be facing charges related to filing a false police report. Right now, detectives are presenting evidence before a grand jury.

This comes after surveillance video showed the brothers who allegedly helped Smollett stage the attack buying items TMZ said were used during the incident. Press play below and watch as Ola and Abel Osundairo check out at the counter, piling up the items, which include ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.

Related: Did Jussie Smollett Stage His Own Attack?

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack" Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Related: Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Screen Time Reduced In Wake Of Attack Investigation

At one point Abel pulls his hoodie over his head, attempting to hide his face, but he’d already been seen clearly on the video. According to CBS Chicago, the brothers bought these items the day before the “attack” on Smollett.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett has kept quiet. This, while his future on ‘Empire’ may be hanging in the balance.

Police: Jussie Smollett Is Now a Suspect, Charges Pending was originally published on 92q.com