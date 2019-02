Stringer Bell aka Idris Elba To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Idris Elba has been steadily racking up wins for years. In the latest, the renowned actor is set to host Saturday Night Live this March.

Yesterday, SNL announced that Elba will be holding down hosting duties on March 9. It will be the actor’s first time doing so.

Also worth noting, the musical guest will be critically-acclaimed singer Khalid.

Recently, Elba was named 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Also worth noting, Elba will be DJ’ing at this year’s Coachella Festival.

See, Stringer Bell aka Luther stays winning.

