Spike Lee Rocking Gold Air Jordan 3s To The Oscars

Spike Lee is going to the Oscars in hope of picking up a trophy or two for his critically acclaimed BlacKkKlansman. Of course, the Brooklyn native will be rocking a pair of custom, gold Air Jordan 3s.

Lee, sounding more like his Mars Blackmon character, took to Instagram to show off his heat (see below). The shoes are basically the Air Jordan 3 Tinkers (thus the inclusion of a Swoosh) with a gold makeover. The heel tab on the left shoe features on oversized Jumpman logo while the right’s features the 40 Acres & A Mule logo.

If you’ve been paying attention, Spike Lee stays in custom J’s for major events.

Are these going to see a release, though? Asking for a friend.

Peep Spike’s message on the flip, he’s already won.

Photo: Getty

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 12 hours ago

