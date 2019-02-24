CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Spike Lee Rocking Gold Air Jordan 3s To The Oscars

Brooklyn's own stays in some custom heat for the red carpet.

Leave a comment
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Spike Lee is going to the Oscars in hope of picking up a trophy or two for his critically acclaimed BlacKkKlansman. Of course, the Brooklyn native will be rocking a pair of custom, gold Air Jordan 3s.

Lee, sounding more like his Mars Blackmon character, took to Instagram to show off his heat (see below). The shoes are basically the Air Jordan 3 Tinkers (thus the inclusion of a Swoosh) with a gold makeover. The heel tab on the left shoe features on oversized Jumpman logo while the right’s features the 40 Acres & A Mule logo.

Related: 9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know About The Oscars

If you’ve been paying attention, Spike Lee stays in custom J’s for major events.

Are these going to see a release, though? Asking for a friend.

Peep Spike’s message on the flip, he’s already won.

Photo: Getty

Spike Lee Rocking Gold Air Jordan 3s To The Oscars was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2019 Oscars , Spike Lee

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee…

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to…
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…

A crazed White woman, whose being dubbed #sidewalksally, violently attacked a biracial family who was having a photoshoot for their…
02.21.19
Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic…

Mack Buckley is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a Delaware State Police officer during what should have…
02.22.19
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady.
02.22.19
Family Says Jailers Tortured Man And Left Him…

A Mississippi man who was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge last May and died a day after being booked…
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close