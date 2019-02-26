CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Brooklyn Gym Teacher, Fired For Playing ‘Fortnite’ With Students, Sues DOE For His Job Back

Do you think they should give him his job back, or nah?

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Fortnite : Illustration

Source: Chesnot / Getty

A Brooklyn gym teacher, reportedly fired for playing video games with his students, is now suing for his job back.

In a lawsuit against the Department of Education, 29-year-old Brett Belsky says he was just being an “inspirational educator” when he told his MS 890 students he’d play Fortnite with them if they got their grades up, NYPost reports.

“As any great educator would do, Mr. Belsky sought the best ways to motivate and connect with his students,” the suit reads, according to the news site. “In the Spring of the 2017-2018 school year, Mr. Belsky overheard his students talking about an internationally popular videogame called ‘Fortnite.’”

See Also: Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old Student And Ripping Braids From Her Head

“At the same time, he found some of these students were not focusing on their school work,” the suit continues. “In sum and substance, he stated to them ‘…if you pay attention, and do well in class, you could play against me online.’” But apparently, this strategy wasn’t cool with one of his student’s dads. The site goes on to report:

“He wrote his username for the popular game on the classroom board. He also discussed this tactic, and another involving giving an autographed hockey puck as a reward, with the mother of ‘Student A’, at a parent teacher conference. But his ‘games for grades’ strategy blew up when the creeped-out father of ‘Student A’ notified the principal that the grown man was playing games with his kid online.”

See Also: Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With A Ruler For ‘Tattle-Tailing’

In his suit, he is claiming that the department “looked to build a false narrative about Mr. Belsky’s conduct outside the ‘games for grades’ investigation.” Additionally, Belsky notes that their official SCI report didn’t indicate anything inappropriate had occurred between himself and Student A, not to mention the report says the mother of the student “felt this conduct was appropriate and motivational.”

“Belsky also claims the DOE couldn’t even categorize his alleged misconduct, because their current guideline system doesn’t account for the online atmosphere,” NYPost continues. “He also alleges that officials wrongfully tarred him with three disciplinary letters — one for ‘spinning a girl’ in gym class, another for accepting a hug from a student, and a third for saying he wanted to ‘adopt’ a student. Belsky denies ever saying he wanted to adopt the child.”

Belsky wants the Department of Education to give him his job back, renew his teaching license, erase the allegations from his record, and is also requesting attorney fees and back pay. Do you think his methods were just unconventional, inappropriate, or both? See his photo here.

Brooklyn Gym Teacher, Fired For Playing ‘Fortnite’ With Students, Sues DOE For His Job Back was originally published on globalgrind.com

New York City , teacher

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Accused In Boy’s Fatal Beating Charged In…

Five women  – including one accused of beating a boy to death for eating a cupcake – face multiple charges after…
02.27.19
Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder…

David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August…
02.26.19
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests…

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to…
02.26.19
No Charges For Off-Duty ICE Officer Involved In…

An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who police say shot and killed a man in the parking lot…
02.26.19
Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street…

The man arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured has…
02.26.19
Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old…

https://youtu.be/1AqeUtMGaXA According to WISC-TV., a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly tackling an 11-year-old student at…
02.25.19
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close