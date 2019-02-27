Former NBA Star Kenny Anderson Suffered A Stroke

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
It’s a sad day for the sports world as it’s being reported that former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson has suffered a stroke.
According to NBA.com the former point guard had just finished his first season coaching in the NAIA program Fisk University in Nashville before going through this horrible situation. His wife Natasha Anderson released a statement thanking everyone for the love and prayers offered from people who heard of the news.
Older NBA fans remember Kenny Anderson as the former number 2 overall pick of the 1991 NBA draft out of Georgia Tech before becoming an All-Star in 1994. He went on to play for a number of teams before retiring in 2005.
Prayers up for Kenny Anderson and the Anderson family.
