Would you change your diet if it would lower your risk of developing cancer? According to a new study diets high in whole grain, like bread or cereal can reduce a person’s risk of developing liver cancer by up to 40%. This is because whole grains, bran and cereal fibers decrease insulin resistance and inflammation which cause cancer.

Jazzy Report: Can Whole Grain Reduce Your Risk Of Liver Cancer?

Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

