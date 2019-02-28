The D.L. Hughley Show
NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

(Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office)

Veteran NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Wednesday at a casino in southeast Indiana, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 35-year-old free agent was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication at the Rising Star Casino reports Yahoo Sports.

Police were reportedly called to investigate a patron for possible cheating in the casino’s table games room sometime after 3 a.m.

According to reports an incident report stated that “Upon arrival, (Jones) immediately became verbally combative and disorderly with IGC Enforcement Agents” and casino personnel. Jones was reportedly “placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest.”

He was booked into the Dearborn County jail. The agency said its investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

NFL Veteran 'Pacman' Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Adam "Pacman" Jones

