One Of The Internet’s Favorite Pastimes Is Making Fun Of Spirit Airlines

These jokes write themselves

If you’ve ever flown before, chances are you know what it’s like to spend a few days scouring the web to find the best possible price before you leave on your trip–unless, you know, you got monnneeyyyy.

With that being said, if you’ve never flown on certain airlines before, things can get confusing when it comes to certain brands and why they’re so affordable compared to other, more expensive flights. As far as cheap flights go, one airline reigns supreme: Spirit…but how can they keep their prices so much lower than other airlines when they all need to buy the same fuel, pay their staff, and all of those other expenses?

The explanation for why some airlines are cheaper than others has to do with a lot of different factors, but it’s pretty safe to assume that the less you pay for a ticket, the less luxurious your ride is going to be–but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be terrible…right?

Here’s where the jokes come in. When it comes to saving money, a lot of people just don’t think a flight is the place to do it. I mean, you’re literally trusting these airlines with your LIFE, shouldn’t that cost a little more than $40 bucks?

Spirit has definitely been in a few headlines before regarding some terrible flight experiences, but to be honest, so have most airlines. But that doesn’t mean the people of Twitter won’t still get these jokes off about why the airline is so much cheaper than the rest.

