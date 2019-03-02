News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

HBO Faces Lawsuit From Man Mentioned In ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc

Brett Barnes says the late singer and entertainer never molested despite the insinuation made in the documentary.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Michael Jackson and Friends in 1999

Source: Gisela Schober / Getty

HBO is facing a potential lawsuit from a man who was mentioned in the upcoming Leaving Neverland documentary, stating that the film is spreading falsehoods. Brett Barnes, who is shown as a boy in the film, says that Michael Jackson never molested him and he’s filing his suit due to that insinuation.

Related: Oprah To Interview Michael Jackson’s Accusers On HBO & OWN Network

TMZ reports:

The upcoming documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” shows Brett, and he claims it implies Jackson molested him as a boy. As for why Barnes thinks this … Wade Robson — one of Jackson’s well-known alleged victims — claims in the doc, Barnes “replaced him.” The film then shows Michael and Brett together on tour. Thus, the insinuation.

Barnes lawyered up and threatened HBO with a lawsuit, claiming the documentary puts him in a false light and subjects him to “hatred, contempt and ridicule.” Presumably, the lawyer is saying MJ supporters will target Barnes as a result of the documentary.

Barnes testified at Jackson’s criminal trial in 2005 — along with Macaulay Culkin — that he was never sexually abused by Jackson … and he hasn’t changed his account since. Brett also tweeted about the MJ allegations in January, calling them “lies.”

Related: ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc Examines Claims By 2 Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims Of Michael Jackson

HBO has replied to Barnes’ suit, stating it will not strike his image and his account from the film, which appears only briefly.

Photo: Getty

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Joseph Fiennes’ ‘Unsettling’ Portrayal Of Michael Jackson
7 photos

HBO Faces Lawsuit From Man Mentioned In ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc was originally published on hiphopwired.com

HBO , michael jackson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Twitter Testing New Feature That Allows Users To…

While we are still waiting for the ability to edit tweets after we hit send, Twitter is quietly testing a…
03.03.19
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…

Man who broke into woman's house and sucked on her toes believed he was a Greek God.
03.03.19
Someone Stole From Aretha Franklin Months Before She…

The Queen of Soul's estate is having some financial woes.
03.03.19
NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

Veteran NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Wednesday at a casino in southeast Indiana, according to Yahoo…
03.01.19
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…

One would think that after Pam Northam's husband was accused of wearing blackface in an old yearbook photo, she would…
03.01.19
Damon Dash Takes Credit For Launching Kevin Hart…

Damon Dash showed off his namedropping skills to try and save a movie he worked on, and claimed that without…
03.01.19
Black Oklahoma Student Knocks MAGA Hat Off White…

A Black high school student in Oklahoma may be facing criminal charges after cellphone footage shows him knocking the MAGA…
03.01.19
Multiple Attempted Child Abductions In One Day In…

Two attempted child abductions were reported in a single neighborhood Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reports. The children’s parents told police…
02.28.19
Woman Left Baby In Rain While She Tried…

  A Georgia woman is accused of leaving her baby outside in the rain while she tried to cash a…
02.27.19
Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

Atlanta police want to know what happened in the hours before a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a…
02.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close