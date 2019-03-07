CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Diana Ross is Coming to Baltimore This June!

Leave a comment
Diana Ross

Source: Diana Ross Photo Provided to Radio One / Diana Ross Photo Provided to Radio One

Diana Ross is performing at the Modell Lyric on June 30, 2019.

 

Special Magic 95.9 Presale Code: ROSS

 

Click Here to Purchase Your Tickets Now Before They Go On Sale To The General Public on Friday.

 

BUY YOUR DIANA ROSS TICKETS

 

diana ross

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Man Sues White Women Who Repeatedly Called…

Marc Peeples claims that in 2017 and early 2018, the trio fabricated harmful stories about him for working on an…
03.06.19
Woman Picks Olive Garden Location To Confess She…

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Jayde Lauren Altemeier is suspected of stabbing her mother repeatedly, and she told people…
03.06.19
Shaun King: Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Are…

I have a few topics I want to cover this morning so I’ll jump right in. And I want to…
03.05.19
Photo of Morehouse Professor Holding A Student’s Baby…

Dr. Nathan Alexander lended a hand to ensure that a young father in his class could take "good notes" during…
03.04.19
White Police Officer Who Shot And Killed Terence…

Betty Shelby killed Terence Crutcher in Sept. 2016.
03.05.19
Twitter Testing New Feature That Allows Users To…

While we are still waiting for the ability to edit tweets after we hit send, Twitter is quietly testing a…
03.03.19
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…

Man who broke into woman's house and sucked on her toes believed he was a Greek God.
03.03.19
Someone Stole From Aretha Franklin Months Before She…

The Queen of Soul's estate is having some financial woes.
03.03.19
NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

Veteran NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Wednesday at a casino in southeast Indiana, according to Yahoo…
03.01.19
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…

One would think that after Pam Northam's husband was accused of wearing blackface in an old yearbook photo, she would…
03.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close