Woman Picks Olive Garden Location To Confess She Stabbed Her Mother

One Utah County woman was boiling with a horrible confession that she just had to get off her chest at an Olive Garden, of all places.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Jayde Lauren Altemeier is suspected of stabbing her mother repeatedly, and she told people she did it at the Italian chain restaurant. The 31-year-old is now under investigation for aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Police responded to the stabbing report at the Extended Stay Hotel on Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered Carla Orsini, 55, was stabbed twice in the chest, once in the neck and once in the finger. She also had lacerations on her lip and left arm. “Three of these injuries are in locations that are likely to cause death,” read a probable cause statement.

Orsini was rushed to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Meanwhile, Aletemeier had blood on her clothes and reportedly went to Olive Garden where she “made the statement that she had stabbed her mother,” according to court documents.

She was booked and held on a $500,000 bond, according to KUTV.

