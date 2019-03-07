TJMS: If You Missed It
Colorado Cops Draw Guns On Man Cleaning His Yard

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

A Black Colorado man was cleaning his yard when he was confronted by police who saw his behavior as suspicious.

According to the Daily Camera, on Friday, a Boulder police officer saw the man sitting on a patio in an area that had a “private property” sign. The police officer then asked the man if he had a right to be there.

The man told the officer that he lived and worked in the building and provided the officer with his school ID card, but the officer still called for back up.

The officer claimed that the man who had already given the officer his name and his identification wasn’t being compliant when he was asked to drop his trash grabber and his bucket.

“I live here,” the man can be heard saying in the a video of the incident which was posted to social media. “I am picking up garbage from my (expletive) porch.”

An officer can be heard asking the man to “put the object down,” while the man replies “don’t (expletive) tell me what to do,” and says, “I have a right to be doing this,” The Daily Camera reports.

A person can be heard saying that eight cops eventually showed up some of the officers had their guns drawn.

Police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh told the Daily Camera that they weren’t providing additional details but they did announce Monday that police are “launching an internal affairs investigation into the call and the response, which is expected to take 60 to 90 days.”

Colorado Cops Draw Guns On Man Cleaning His Yard was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

