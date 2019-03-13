TJMS: If You Missed It
Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110 Years Old

Virginia McLaurin was celebrating turning 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House. Now she’s celebrating her 110th birthday and still going strong.

“As far as I can see, I’m the oldest thing in the district,” McLaurin told WJLA. “110. That ain’t too easy.”

McLaurin became famous when she danced with the Obamas and said, “I met a Black president and a Black wife. I didn’t think I’d ever be able to get in the White House.”

Since then, birthdays have been a big deal. Last year, she celebrated with the Harlem Globetrotters.

But this year, she says she’s taking it easy. “This year, they feel like maybe it’s too much for me because, I don’t know, they said we want to keep her as long as we can,” said McLaurin.

Virginia McLaurin

