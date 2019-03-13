DL’s Top 10 Hilarious Things That Can Go Wrong During Role Play

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 03.13.19
In a relationship role play could be fun but it could also be funny! The DL Show crew gives the rundown of the top 10 hilarious things that could go wrong. One of them being if the stripper “slips a disk.” There’s nothing funnier than a failed attempt at being sexy. Share your role play gone wrong stories in the comments.

