Question Of The Night: If You And Your Fiance Break Up Are You Returning The Ring Or Selling It?

#QuestionOfTheNight If you and your fiance break up are you returning the ring or selling it?

Nori Moment: I think it depends on the nature of the break-up. If the break-up is not a cheating scandal or something of that nature he ‘might’ get the ring back from me. The only reason I would feel inclined to give a man the ring back would be if it is a family heirloom. If the ring has been passed from generation to generation, then I will give it back. If that is not the case then he not getting that ring back from me.

Also On Magic 95.9: