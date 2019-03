#QuestionOfTheNight What’s The First Body Part You Notice On Someone You Think Look Good?

Nori Moment: There are two things that I notice, the first is the mouth and the second are the eyes. The mouth because I like to kiss so I am looking to see how his mouth look and how he takes care of his teeth. I like to look a man in his eyes so if I do not feel comfortable looking at him in his face then there is likely no future. This is not his personality just on first impressions alone.

🗣#QuestionOfTheNight WHAT’S THE FIRST BODY PART YOU NOTICE WHEN YOU THINK DONE LOOK GOOD? #NoriAtNight call right now 443-380-2082 or leave your comment below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CiFkCGtl6r — Magic Baltimore (@magicbaltimore) March 14, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: