Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty

Source: Paras Griffin/ Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to the 16-count indictment against him Thursday in a Chicago courtroom, according to TMZ.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts of lying to authorities about being the victim of a brutal racist and homophobic beating by two masked men in downtown Chicago back in January.

His next court date is scheduled for April 17 but according to TMZ, he will be allowed to travel to L.A. and NY for meetings with his lawyers.

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

