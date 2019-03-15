CLOSE
Joycelyn Savage Told Friends R. Kelly Sexually Assaulted Her, Allegedly

Savage allegedly told friends that the attack happened after meeting Kelly in 2015.

R. Kelly Bond Hearing Held In Sexual Assault Case

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Joycelyn Savage allegedly confided in friends that her boyfriend and mentor R. Kelly sexually assaulted and told these details to the authorities. Savage met with Kelly in 2015 in Oklahoma where the alleged attack occurred.

The Blast reports:

Sources very close to the ongoing federal investigation into R. Kelly tell The Blast Joycelyn Savage was flown out to Tulsa, Oklahoma for a meeting with Kelly in 2015.

She was an adult at the time, but was an aspiring singer and was offered a chance to perform for the R&B star during a private meetup. We’re told Kelly’s ex-employee, Cheryl Mack, arranged the flight for Savage out to Oklahoma on the singer’s dime.

We’re told once in Oklahoma, Joycelyn met with Kelly in a hotel room and sang for him. She was also told to disrobe down to her underwear and walk around the room for Kelly, who eventually made a move on the girl.

We’re told Savage later confided in at least two friends, including her voice coach and the woman’s son, that Kelly forced her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her, but she did not want to go to the authorities about the situation.

The outlet adds the vocal coach and son went to Savage’s family about the attack who attempted to bring Savage home but she elected to remain with Kelly.

