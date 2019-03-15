CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand Against Hatred In All Its Forms’

Hours after at least 49 people were killed in shooting attacks at two New Zealand mosques, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama offered their condolences.

Leave a comment
President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Hours after at least 49 people were killed in shooting attacks at two New Zealand mosques, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama offered their condolences.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms,” Obama tweeted on Friday.

On Instagram, Obama posted the same message, but this time along with a picture of a young Muslim girl.

 

Meanwhile y’all president, tweeted about the attack, but made no explicit mention of xenophobia or Muslims.

“My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques,” he tweeted, adding, “49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”

According to CNBC News, nearly 50 people were killed and more than 40 people are being treated for injuries after at least one shooter opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder is set to appear in Christchurch District Court, while two others remain in police custody.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said three people were arrested following the mass shooting in Christchurch.

“A 28-year-old man will appear in Christchurch District Court today charged with murder. Two others remain in custody. Our investigations are in their early stages and we will be looking closely to build a picture of any of the individuals involved and all of their activities prior to this horrific event,” he said.

North Carolina v Duke

Obama's Swag Drip Too Hard At the UNC v Duke Game Last Night

8 photos Launch gallery

Obama's Swag Drip Too Hard At the UNC v Duke Game Last Night

Continue reading Obama’s Swag Drip Too Hard At the UNC v Duke Game Last Night

Obama's Swag Drip Too Hard At the UNC v Duke Game Last Night

[caption id="attachment_3023523" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Lance King / Getty[/caption] President Obama swag drip too hard at last night's Duke v UNC game where he donned a fly bomber jacket with a "44" embroidered on the sleeve. [caption id="attachment_3023526" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty[/caption] Obama spent the night out on town flashing a toothy grin from court side seats and did his fair share of yelling from the crowd when Zion Williams sneaker split in half. Needless to say, he's a man of the people and the crowd was so happy to see him. https://twitter.com/espn/status/1098415972896116736 He even stopped by the Duke team's locker room before the game and offered words of encouragement. https://twitter.com/marilyn_payne/status/1098438997251108864

Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand Against Hatred In All Its Forms’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Barack Obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…

Hours after at least 49 people were killed in shooting attacks at two New Zealand mosques, former President Barack Obama…
03.16.19
Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened…

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her…
03.15.19
Black Employees Allege UPS Allowed Whites To Hang…

UPS has some explaining to do. Workers at a Midwest facility claim that the company turned a blind eye to…
03.15.19
2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove…

Brothers Reff and Calvin Teasley were electrocuted while trying to remove a drone from a tree. Reff was killed and…
03.15.19
$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing…

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl was granted bond in a Georgia courtroom Thursday morning.…
03.15.19
2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From…

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM. The…
03.15.19
Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned After 12 Years In…

A Georgia man, who has served 12 years of his lifetime murder sentence, is entitled to a new trial after…
03.14.19
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was convicted of child abuse in 2005 for starving and beating his 3-year-old son.
03.14.19
Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110…

Virginia McLaurin was celebrating turning 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House.…
03.14.19
How Ruuude: Folks Reevaluate ‘Full House’ Episodes After…

Twitter has hilarious and insightful reactions to Lori Loughlin's conspiracy charges.
03.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close