Question Of The Night: Does A Person’s Past Relationships Dictate If You Will Date Them?

#QuestionOfTheNight Does a person’s past relationships dictate if you will date them?

Nori Moment: Yes, I think it depends on the person. I do not want to date someone that has a history or dating women for years and never marrying them. I know of a person that dated a woman for 10 years and never married her. He got into another relationship and dated her for about 5 years and then came my way. I should have looked at his dating history and ran the other way. Patterns of a person’s past relationships are important to pay attention to.

Also On Magic 95.9: